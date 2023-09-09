Thousands of British tourists dream of their holiday in Pollensa every year. These days getting to the ever-popular holiday destination can be a long journey despite the introduction of non-frills airlines and state of the art passenger jets. Turn the clock back to the 1950s and in those day you could fly directly from Southampton to Pollensa using Short Solent flying boats, a design based on the Shorts Sunderland aircraft which was so successful in World War 2. A company called Aquila operate the route bringing 40 passengers straight to the Bay of Pollensa.

You can imagine the scene. Coming in over Formentor then the majestic Solent would touch down in the Bay and come to a rest before a boat would arrive to take the tourists to their hotel. The service was halted in the late 1950s and the direct flight came to an end. Tourism may have prospered but 60 years later to get to Pollensa you need to fly to Palma.