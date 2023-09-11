The new Balearic government has ridden to the rescue of historic beach bars on the island which had been facing demolition under new laws. One of the businesses which could be saved is the historic Bungalow restaurant in Cuidad Jardin which faced an uncertain future after a demolition order was issued. The new Balearic government has made saving these businesses a priority but it could mean that they clash with the central administration in Madrid.
The key question here is are these buildings safe? For example, is Bungalow restaurant a solid structure? Could it blow over in a strong wind or heavy rainfall? Is it on solid ground with no potential danger to customers? These are the relevant questions that need answers.