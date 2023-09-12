The storm that battered Mallorca on Sunday
Jason Moore12/09/2023 13:09
W0

Grab your umbrella, it is going to be a wash-out week for Mallorca. The Palma Met Office (AEMET) is forecasting rain for much of the week. The only bright spot is Sunday when cloudy skies but some sun are being forecast. Rain is common at this time of the year on Mallorca, infact there is a name for it, Gota Fria or the Cold Drop.

The good news is that temperatures will remain high reaching 30 degrees Centigrade. The Met Office said that storms could hit the island from tomorrow, lasting until the weekend. After one of the hottest summers on record it appears that September will be remembered for the rain.

The unsettled weather could mark the end of the peak holiday season and the cloudy skies will certainly dent the sale of last-minute holidays.

A tree went through a car on the Paseo Mallorca in Palma.

Photo gallery

The storm that battered Mallorca on Sunday

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds that left a total of 366 incidents in the Balearic Islands, 332 in Mallorca, up to 8.30pm. 

Photo gallery

The tempestuous skies of Mallorca

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds. The island remains on bad weather alert and the unsettled weather is expected to continue all week. In fact, cloudy skies and rain are being forecast again for the weekend.