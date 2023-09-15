Mallorca was on bad weather alert this afternoon with the Palma Met Office forecasting heavy rains and high winds. Winds of between 70kmh and 110kmh were being predicted. The Sierra de Tramuntana mountain range in the south of the island was on full alert.
Mallorca on bad weather red alert
Heavy rains and high winds forecast for this afternoon
