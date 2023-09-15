The tempestuous skies of Mallorca
Jason Moore15/09/2023 16:06
Mallorca was on bad weather alert this afternoon with the Palma Met Office forecasting heavy rains and high winds. Winds of between 70kmh and 110kmh were being predicted. The Sierra de Tramuntana mountain range in the south of the island was on full alert.

The unsettled weather will continue until tomorrow (Saturday) but some sun is being forecast for Sunday. Heavy rains are common on the island at this time of the year and there is even a name for them, Gota Fria or Cold Drop. Over the last decade heavy rains in September and October have caused havoc.

Rainfall in the last 24 hours: litres per square metre

14 Sta Maria 5 Llucmajor 3 Aerop.Palma 2 Pollença 2 Binissalem 1 Palma University.

After one of the hottest summers on record, the rain will come as a welcome relief for some.

The tempestuous skies of Mallorca

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds. The island remains on bad weather alert and the unsettled weather is expected to continue all week. In fact, cloudy skies and rain are being forecast again for the weekend.

A tree went through a car on the Paseo Mallorca in Palma.

The storm that battered Mallorca on Sunday

This past Sunday, August 27 2023, the island was shaken by strong storms and hurricane-force winds that left a total of 366 incidents in the Balearic Islands, 332 in Mallorca, up to 8.30pm. 