Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner transforms into notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington in the new ITVX drama Joan which is being filmed on the island at the moment. The series takes inspiration from the fascinating life of Joan Hannington, a notorious jewel thief, and is written by the acclaimed screenwriter Anna Symon (The Essex Serpent and Mrs Wilson). It is unclear when filming on Mallorca got underway.

The series opens with Joan, a fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties who is deeply scarred and vulnerable. She is a devoted mother to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly, but is trapped in a disastrous marriage with a violent criminal named Gary. When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter. Sophie Turner stars alongside Frank Dillane (The Essex Serpent, Fear the Walking Dead, Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince), as Boisie, a London antique dealer. Kirsty J. Curtis (Match Not Found, Harlots), plays Nancy, Joan's older sister and a salon worker while Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (I May Destroy You, Top Boy) portrays Albie, an old acquaintance of Boisie who’s made a new life in Spain with his wife Val, played by Laura Aikman (The Split, Gavin & Stacey).

According to British media Sophie Turner was pictured passionately kissing her co-star Frank Dillane while filming in Mallorca. According to the Daily Mail, The actress, 27, had a big smile on her face as she frolicked in the water with Frank, just over a week after she and husband Joe Jonas confirmed their marriage of four years is over.