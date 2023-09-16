The series opens with Joan, a fiery and uncompromising woman in her twenties who is deeply scarred and vulnerable. She is a devoted mother to her six-year-old daughter, Kelly, but is trapped in a disastrous marriage with a violent criminal named Gary. When Gary goes on the run, Joan seizes the opportunity to create a new life for herself and her daughter. Sophie Turner stars alongside Frank Dillane (The Essex Serpent, Fear the Walking Dead, Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince), as Boisie, a London antique dealer. Kirsty J. Curtis (Match Not Found, Harlots), plays Nancy, Joan's older sister and a salon worker while Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (I May Destroy You, Top Boy) portrays Albie, an old acquaintance of Boisie who’s made a new life in Spain with his wife Val, played by Laura Aikman (The Split, Gavin & Stacey).
According to British media Sophie Turner was pictured passionately kissing her co-star Frank Dillane while filming in Mallorca. According to the Daily Mail, The actress, 27, had a big smile on her face as she frolicked in the water with Frank, just over a week after she and husband Joe Jonas confirmed their marriage of four years is over.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.