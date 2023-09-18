Sophie Turner, of Game of Thrones fame, plays the role of real-life character Joan Hannington, a figure known as "the Godmother" by certain aspects of the British criminal underworld, in a series which is being partly filmed on the island. The ITV series, Joan, will show Hannington's journey from housewife and mother, to petty offender, to diamond thief and criminal mastermind in 1980s London.
