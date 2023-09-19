A Condor plane, which covers the Palma-Frankfurt route, and another Air Europa plane, which were manoeuvring on the ground, collided this morning on a runway at Palma’s Son Sant Joan airport.

The incident occurred at around 9.00 am and caused a wing of the Air Europa plane to break off, no injuries have been reported.

At the moment, the passengers are still inside the plane waiting to be taken to the terminal by bus.

One of the passengers on the Palma-Frankfurt flight told Última Hora how they experienced the incident: “we heard a loud noise as the plane braked before impacting. We experienced it calmly and there were no injuries or scenes of panic”.

The Cóndor plane bound for Frankfurt was due to leave at 9.15am and was delayed until 10.30am.

Several emergency teams have been sent to the scene of the incident to examine the crashed aircraft. AENA is investigating the causes.

The Civil Aviation Accidents and Incidents Investigation Commission (CIAIAC), attached to the Under-Secretariat of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, is the official body responsible for investigating civil aviation accidents and incidents that occur in Spanish territory.

Its work is of an exclusively technical nature, focused on the prevention of future accidents and incidents. Its aim is not to point the finger at the guilty parties or those responsible (if there are any), but to prevent such events from happening again in the future.

The results of the investigations carried out by the commission are recorded in a report that includes information on the facts related to the accident or incident, an analysis of these facts, conclusions and recommendations for safety improvements. The CIAIAC has its own staff and adequate means for the development of its activity, but it also makes use of the occasional collaboration of external organisations and specialists.