The peak summer months may have been one of the hottest on record but September is proving to be wet, windy and cloudy. Our image is the view of Mallorca from space and the heavy cloud is clearly visible. All this week large amounts of rain have fallen across the island.

Rain at this time of the year is quite usual in Mallorca, infact there is a name for it, the Cold Drop or Gota Fria. Heavy rains on the island in September and October have caused havoc over the last decade. San Lorenzo was devastated by heavy rains which claimed the lives of eight people.

The Palma Met Office has said that autumn, which starts this weekend, will be a milder than normal. There is hope that the sunshine will return to bring the tourist industry to life once again in the closing weeks of the holiday season.