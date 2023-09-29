A Eurowings aircraft that took off from Palma airport bound for Austria made an emergency landing due to a breakdown in the braking system yesterday.
Palma airport scare: plane makes emergency landing due to brake system failure
The Eurowings aircraft was flying to Austria with 169 passengers on board
