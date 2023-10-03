A new plain clothes police unit in Calvia (Magalluf, Palmanova, Santa Ponsa, Illetas, Paguera) has led to a 40 percent increase in the number of arrests in the municipality. As a result of its success the Calvia council wants to expand the unit. A total of 174 arrests were made last summer.
40 percent increase in the number of arrests thanks to plain clothes police officers in holiday area
Mayor underlines the good summer season
Also in News
- Super luxury Scenic Eclipse comes out of the cold in Mallorca
- Fire burns down a villa in Calvia
- Big increase in Balearic snake population (and they can also swim!)
- Illegal holiday homes could soon be available to rent (legally!)
- British cruise ship which made controversial visit to Cornish town docks in Palma
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.