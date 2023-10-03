A new plain clothes police unit in Calvia (Magalluf, Palmanova, Santa Ponsa, Illetas, Paguera) has led to a 40 percent increase in the number of arrests in the municipality. As a result of its success the Calvia council wants to expand the unit. A total of 174 arrests were made last summer.

The Mayor, Juan Antonio Amengual, said that this season there had been no fatal balcony falls and he praised local hoteliers and the British government for the public awareness campaign launched in Britain which highlights holiday dangers.

The council have also been cracking down on so-called "party boats" and the sale of alcohol out of hours which all forms part of the Law of Excesses introduced by the previous administration to curb bad behaviour in resorts such as Magalluf. The council wants to change the Law of Excesses which is only in force, at the moment in Magalluf.

Turning to the tourist season Amengual said that overall it had been a good season.