The mother of the four-year-old girl who died on Wednesday after their bicycle was hit by a car has also passed away. She had been in an induced coma following emergency surgery at Son Espases. The hospital reported her death on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday, Llubi town hall had declared three days of mourning for the girl, Ainoa. The mayor, Magdalena Perelló, said that the whole village had been saddened by the loss. She hoped that justice will be done. Flags at the town hall building are at half mast.

Ainoa was a pupil at the Duran Estany School in Llubi. The school's director, Francisca Coll, said on Thursday that staff were trying to deal with a very difficult situation in the best way they could. "We have let the children ask their questions that they have brought from home. Although the day has been difficult, we are getting through it with sadness. The little girl was an angel." The ministry of education has activated its protocol for giving psychological support.

Ainoa's mother worked at a supermarket in Llubi. The manager, Maria Antònia Perelló, said on Thursday that they were all distressed by what had happened. The mother was "a very happy person" and a good worker. The little girl was "very affectionate and friendly". "Every day they came on the bicycle, with the approved seat, the helmet, everything. It's so very unfair."

The driver of the car tested positive for drugs and was arrested.