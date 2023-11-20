The spectacular Yellow Castle mansion in Puerto Andratx which was used in new series of The Crown as the Fayed summer pad in St. Tropez is available for rent with Airbnb from 4,000 euros per night.

On the booking platform it states: “Daffodil walls and a rocky peninsula fortify this estate near Puerto d’Andratx where Princess Diana stayed, although today the villa is accessible by land or sea. The gardens lead to a swimming pool, jacuzzi and terrace with shaded lounge and dining area. The blue and white interiors are cool as a sea breeze. Explore the property’s private rock grotto and descend to the sea.”

Large parts of series six of The Crown were filmed on location in and around Mallorca, especially the first four episodes which have so far enjoyed more than one million hours of watching on global TV and is one of Netflix’s top three new series.

Parts of series five were also filmed on the island.

So, of you have watched the first parts of the new series and the mansion has caught your eye, get booking - or saving!