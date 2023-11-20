The spectacular Yellow Castle mansion in Puerto Andratx which was used in new series of The Crown as the Fayed summer pad in St. Tropez is available for rent with Airbnb from 4,000 euros per night.
The Andratx property is with Airbnb from 4,000 euros per night
