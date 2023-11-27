The Bulletin is asking for your views on moves to scrap the 90-day rule in Spain and messages of support are flooding in.

I was very interested to read your article in the Mallorca Bulletin.

I am one of those who has been very negatively affected by the 90/180 rule.

I bought a home in Tenerife in 2008. I used to live there from October through to March. Since Brexit I now spend only 90 days a year as I have little interest in returning in the hot summer months.

I feel I am classed now as a tourist, yet I have done all the ‘touristy’ things so many times. I no longer integrate and live a normal life, joining clubs, gyms etc...

I didn’t apply for TIE residency before Jan 1 2021 as I have caring commitments in the UK. At the time I was told that I needed to stay more than 6 months in Spain to retain my residency. As I could’ve do that I did not apply.

Since then the Supreme Court has changed the rules. I wish now with all my heart that I had applied for a TIE. I would then have been able to lead a normal life in my home in Spain for which I pay taxes all year round.

Malcolm Farrant

I have just read your article regarding the 90 day limit in 180.

I own a villa in Lanzarote that I bought prior to Brexit. I pay bills for the whole year, pay my taxes in Spain and basically live as a Spaniard when I am there, contributing to the economy as a resident would.

I can now only spend 90 days at my own property in every 180. This means that I cannot visit my home over the winter months as I did previously. Also, if I have to travel to other Schengen countries, be it for work or pleasure, this too is deducted from my time allowed in my own home.

The U.K. offers Spanish visitors 180 days in one go & that’s for tourists too. I’m a part time resident in Lanzarote and yet can’t visit my own home when I want to. I exercised my freedom of movement to invest capital in a property in Lanzarote and now my freedom of movement to live there has been taken away from me. Full time residents have been protected by the withdrawal agreement, but I, along with thousands of others, have been forgotten.

Regards

Jane Smith

Good Morning,

We wholeheartedly agree with and support the moves in both France and Spain to bring amendments to the current 90-day right-to-stay rule for British second homeowners. This unfortunate situation is one of many disastrous economic, cultural, and political consequences of the UK’s decision to leave the EU, and if it can be one of the few shorter-term reversible benefits for the economies of France, Spain, and homeowners it will be a small victory but a victory nevertheless.

Regs

Jeremy & Leigh Lucas

Dear team

Having read your article regarding Spains plan to look at scrapping the 90 day rule, as a second home owner in Spain I would like to add my name to your list, should you plan to lobby the government. Thank you for what you are doing. Best wishes

Carl Mathers

As requested,this email is from the Phillips family who have been visiting Spain since 1989.

We have built our villa and purchased 3 other properties as investment over the last 25 years,we pay all the taxes to the local town halls in Javea and Moraira ( Costa Blanca).

In addition as we are the owners of a global company,we opened a company in Moraira and have employed people since January 2022. And after the first year of trading we have paid 95,000 euro corporation tax to the Spanish tax office,we are unable to get a golden visa and the 90 rule restricts our visits to build and expand the business in Spain, sadly, we will need to reconsider the company status when we are next allowed to visit Spain which will be in March 24,our last visit for 90 days ended on the 27 th Sept 2023.

We would be delighted like we have done prior to BREXIT spend 6 to 8 months in Javea Spain.

I am also a member of the Javea golf club and although pay a year's membership after purchasing a share in the club ,I can only play 90 days in every 180 days.

We, the Phillips family like a million other British home owners in Spain will be delighted to have the Spanish govt.like the French parliament scrap this 90 day rule.

Regards

Robert w Phillips

Group CEO

Hello,

If one looks into the past when the United Kingdom was part of the EU, British people were allowed to travel freely, and invest into EU countries... the EU countries applauded the British for investing into their countries.

Funny enough could the statistics be shown for how many EU people invested into the UK during those times? Do the EU investors have shortened travel days against them?

So yes, I am in agreement for the travel ban to be scrapped for UK people to travel to their second homes in Spain, or any other EU countries.

Afterall why must the civilians be punished on behalf of certain forever changing political groups running a country.

It’s unbelievable to see how illegal immigrants can arrive into countries and be blessed with welcomed arms, given accommodation and financial assistance, food, medical assistance and become a financial burden on the economy, yet investors who add value are treated poorly with travel bans...

Kind regards

Boris Hales

Dear sirs,

As a home owner in the Marbella region of Spain and lover of Spain I would be so happy if the 90 day rule could be changed, I consider myself a European and deeply regret the U.K. leaving the European Union.

Yours truly

Gay Heese

I am writing to say that I would like the 90 in 180 day rule scrapped. I own a home in mainland Spain and feel that this rule severely limits the time I can spend there.

Pam Gaskell

Hi

After discussing the issue of British home owners paying tax in spain with Andrew Hesselden , Andrew suggested I emailed my point over to you , we thought you may be interested with the Schengen rules currently in the news.

Brits who own second homes in spain are different to normal holiday makers from a tax point view.

The second home owners pay two taxes in Spain as non Residents pre and post Brexit.

The taxes are Ibi tax (council tax) for local authority services such as bins ,schools , police etc and a separate non residents tax on their property. A standard Apartment in Marbella can attract over 3000 euros in tax depending on the size of the property and the local authority.

Pre Brexit , second home owners paid the above taxes and could stay in the country for up to 183 days previously without becoming a resident for other taxes. After Brexit the days allowed in the Schengen Area as a total have reduced to just 90 days in any 180 but the taxes remain the same. Some owners who travel to other Schengen countries such as France in the skiing season have even less allowable days at their Spanish second homes.

Unless Spain manages to offer second home owners in Spain something more inline with Spanish visitors to the Uk and the changes proposed in France there is a legal argument that the taxes should be reduced and backdated to reflect the services which these owners can only access during the much reduced period.

Anyone just visiting spain is exempt from paying non residents tax therefore this tax differentiates visitors and home owners , the 90/180 day campaign would welcome Spain allowing those that pay this additional tax , stays in spain of up to 180 days at any one time nor effected by time spent in other Schengen areas, this would be inline with the Spanish visitors to the Uk. These home owners can easily be identified with their NIE number issued by the local authority in spain when they purchased their property therefore the exemption should be easily implemented .

Please let me know if you can give this tax issue some coverage.

Kind Regards

Dave Richards

It is with interest I read your article today I would be very happy to extend the 90 day rule to 180 days I cannot see why this is not in place now as it is possible for EU citizens to come to UK for that time,it clearly was a negotiating mistake at the time and should rectified immediately

Irvin Grayson

Hi,

Myself and my wife recently purchased a rural property in mainland Spain, a village in the Almeria region that is struggling to hold onto the younger generation. We are 38 and 34 and love our life here however we are currently only spending 6 months a year here, we both support the local businesses and economy but this all comes to an end in a matter of weeks. We are currently looking into applying for the digital nomad visa however the requirements are expensive and currently out of reach despite us both earning more than the Spainish minimum wage and owning our Spainsh property outright. We are desperate to spend the rest of our lives here but it doesn’t look likely due to a decision made by our own government.

Regards

Mark and Rebecca Owen

It is with deep regret that unless this 90 day is lifted .. We will sell our villa in Spain / La Manga .. We purchased our 1st property nearly 23 years ago and regrettably just before the Brexit we upgraded to a villa. The objective / plan was to spend more time in Spain after we both retired .. We are both now retired have a beutifull Villa but the costs associated with upkeep does not now make financial sense with this 90 day restriction .. Its with DEEP regret we will look to sell very soon unless the rules change .

Kind Regards

Paul and Joan Barke

Dear Sir or Madam

We are second home owners in Benalmadena, Southern Spain. As retired teachers we bought with the intention of coming out regularly to Spain. Sadly, the Schengen 90 day rule has significantly affected our opportunities to visit.

When we come to Spain we put a lot of money into the area at local shops, supermarkets, restaurants and bars.

We love our time in Spain trying hard to emmerse ourselves in local events, and learning Spanish so we can integrate more successfully.

We would hugely appreciate the support of those in government in Spain supporting British second home owners, in a similar way to that of the French government, to find a way to alter the 90 day rule.

As we sit here in rainy England we would love to be in Spain, along I suspect with many other retirees, spending money and therefore boosting Spain’s economy.

Jane Dixon and Andy Wishart

I personally would like this rule to be scrapped. This would mean not having to worry about working out when I could visit my home.

Regards,

Hazel Smith.

Sir

We read with great interest your article in the Daily Bulletin regarding the 90 day rule /British citizens dictated by EU.

We have been proud property owners in Calvia District for the past 9 years and absolutely love our time on the island - we enjoy inviting friends and family to join us and together we explore the island and beautiful beaches - spending euros as we go.

Within the past few week we have willingly paid our annual non - resident tax, our council tax and our community fees , however we do find it perplexing and saddening that the EU can put a restriction on our visiting. We were fully aware when we bought our property that we would be restricted to 180 days on the island due to tax reasons ( we are not residents) and this we were willing to accept, however we find it galling that we now find ourselves constantly juggling our days on the island, often at great inconvenience to ourselves, to fit into the 90 day rule. Of course the fact that this rule does not apply to EU citizens visiting the UK makes it even more annoying!

We would be most grateful if you would include this e mail when you compile your comments which you intend sending to the Balearic / Spanish authorities.

Dear Sirs

I am writing to express my disillusionment with the status quo.

I have a second home in Spain (near Alicante) and enjoy our family time there BUT...It seems an injustice to pay Padron, Suma and all the IVA, Vat etc but then NOT being allowed a full time occupancy of my own home.

I willingly contribute to the Spanish governments purse and indeed would be willing to spend more time and money but this ridiculous set of rules imposed within the Schengen pact prevents us doing so

Many of us ex-pats are discussing the options and one of them is to move elsewhere, sell-up and leave Spain completely.

I am resident in UK and not in a position to take up residencia in Spain.

I hope you can express this and similar opinions to lobby government to follow suit with France and at least an extension visa for a very large group whose income and spending power would be sorely missed.

Can Spain afford to lose us?

Yours faithfully

John and Karen Rush

Rojales

Alicante

Since 2017 I have been a UK owner of a second home in region of Murcia, Spain.If the 90 day rule were to be longer, my family would take the advantage of spending more time (and money) in Spain.

Terry Anderson

To whom this may concern in the Spanish Govt.

Please please push to change this rule. My husband and I put all our savings into a property in Vera Playa. Although we are pensioners we contribute to the local community in various ways and love it here. The 90 day rule means we are extremely limited regarding living in the house we own. The rule is ridiculous in my opinion.

Please change it

Anita Dixon

I would be grateful if you could pass the message on to whom it concerns about the potential for owners that have most of their life savings to buy property to spend time in warmer climates to preserve longevity in older age plus it’s so unfair as we have contributed to the country maybe they could help us out a little in return please could you send this to your local MPs .. thank you .

M Clarke

Hi,

Further to your article regarding the 90 day rule I provide my comments.

I purchased my apartment on the Costa del Sol 20 years ago with the intention that when I retired I would spend the majority of my time in Spain. Due to the ridiculous decision to leave the EU based on false statements which have not transpired and left the UK in a considerably worse position I am now restricted to 90 days at a time.

Two trips a year involves me in considerable cost as I have two dogs to get there also. Money now spent on travelling to Spain and not being put into the Spanish economy. I would also like to holiday in other EU countries but then have to restrict days I can visit my apartment.

Needless to say I voted against BREXIT and would welcome a relaxation to the 90 day ruling.

Regards, Phil Thompson

To Whom It May Concern,

We own a second home in Pego, Alicante, Spain and are seriously considering selling our house due to the limitations on us set by the 90 day EU stay rule.

We try and get there at least once a year to maintain the house and enjoy a bit of the weather and shops. We spend a fair amount of money when we are there.

Unfortunately, due to the 90 day rule and the 8 days we loose due to travel there and back, we feel it is a lot to spend on such a short time.

We sincerely hope that Spain and the EU will reconsider the 90 day rule for second home owners at least.

Kind regards

Duncan and Polly MacCallum

We have been in Spain since 2004 and spent many long holidays there before Brexit.

Since then we can only get 90 days per year, as we prefer to have longer stays at our apartment in Sant Jordi.

With the rolling six months it is very difficult.

The cancellation of the 90 day rule would greatly improve our time in Spain.

Marie Raffo

To whom it may concern ..

Isn’t it about time that this Draconian rule was brought up to date.

Sincerely,

Andy Hawes .. Spanish home owner.

Good morning, I purchased a property in Spain in 2006. I can now only visit for a 90 day maximum in 180 days, which, considering I have to pay all of my council bills, utilities bills and community fees is grossly unfair. Not withstanding the amount of income that France and Spain have lost through this ruling, to me, it goes against human rights and certainly fairness. I do think people who bought after Brexit went into it with open eyes and can’t really complain but it’s time to put Brexit behind us and move on!

That way Brits, French and Spanish people can only benefit.

Kind Regards, Alan Syddall

Dear Editor,

It is with much trepidation I write to voice my interest and appeal for the extension of the 90 day rule for us second home owners.

The dream of spending a few months together in our little abode in Sitio de Calahonda has never extended beyond a few weeks post Brexit! What a shame. Just being there makes so much of a difference to the mind, body and soul.

I hope this message helps one email at a time to break free from the 90 day shackles and the Spanish Government makes the EU see some reason - its also about money and I am sure our spending helps local economies!

Muchas gracias!

Arindam Sengupta

Dear Sirs ,

I’m send this email for you to please try and scrap the EU 90 day rule . We have a 2nd home in your veautiful country.

We have invested lots of money time and energy to enjoy the Spanish culture and it is costing 2 much money traveling back and forth.

Surly it’s in the interest of Mr Gomez and his government to try and convince the EU members to scrap the above said ruling so the English property owners have freedom to come over and spend time in their home whilst Spain benefits from the revenue the English homeowner bring whilst visiting .

Best regards

Mrs CA Wilkinson

I would like to add my name to your petition to the Spanish government.

If second home owners were allowed some kind of visa or exemption from the 90 day rule, we would spend more time in Spain thus contributing greatly to the Spanish economy. Surely thus must be in the interests of Spain as well as the second home owners.

It is such a shame that we are penalised because of brexit (due to the Schengen rules) especially as we have invested money on Spanish property. If France can create exemptions then Surely this sets a precedent for Spain to follow.

Many thanks

Mike Reed

Dear editorial team.

I would very much like it if Spain scrapped the 90 days restrictions for UK visitors.

I am 60 years old , retired and waiting to buy a place near Malaga. However the limited access is stopping me from doing so at present.

The restrictions are an obvious hold on the Spanish economy....for no reason.

Regards

Martin Leach.

Hi

We don’t have a second home in Spain but we one of the 50,000 + British motorhome owners who visit Spain every 90 days. A lot of our fellow travellers are only doing one 90 day period a year now because of the expense of travelling backwards and forwards, we are lucky and do 90 days in and 90 days out on a rotational basis but it is a pain. It would be great to have unrestricted travel but 6 months would be a start.

We bring money to the Spanish economy and the local towns, unrestricted travel would bring us to Spain for eight months, putting more of our money into your economy than our own which has to be a win win situation for you.

Please consider our request.

Kind regards

Philippa Daley

Hi

Further to your excellent report in Majorca bulletin, I would like to add my support to lobby for an amendment to the 90 day rule for British owners of Spanish property.

Kind regards

Peter Atherton

Dear sir,

I believe it is an infringement on our basic human rights not to be able to visit a property owned by an individual no matter what country it is in.

This applies whether it is for vacation purposes or for an essential repair visit.

This unfair law/rule should be scrapped immediately.

I fully support any reasonable action to scrap this law and commence legislation to allow freedom of movement between properties owned.

Take care & stay safe,

Kind Regards

Jon Mealor

Calla Viñatigo, 61

Amarilla Golf

Tenerife

Spain

I purchased a house in Villamartin in 2019 . My intention was to use this initially from 2025 for extended holidays when I retire. I would then consider moving permanently after a few years of retirement.

If I had known about the 80 day rule before purchasing I’m not sure I would have bought my house. My friends and family visit regularly and this is something I would like to continue.

I would support exemptions for the 90 day rule for people who have heavily invested in the Spanish economy.

Regards

Donna

I own a home in Spain and unless the rule is changed I will be selling it.

We have just bought a property in Granada and I think the 90 day rule is farcical.

We want to retire to the property soon but have to apply for a non lucrative visa. I think if you can provide evidence that you own a property in Spain then you should be able to spend more time there.

Also, our property in in a depopulated area and the village encourages new residents to improve spending to help the area. The more time we can spend there the more money we spend so helps the village.

Darrel J Goddard.

Dear Editor

As the owner of a property in Spain, with my primary residence in the UK, I would welcome a change to the current rules regarding how long I’m able to stay in Spain. I had lived outside the UK for 32 years in France and Luxembourg before returning to the UK in 2021. What I find intriguing is that a Spanish or any other EU country resident has an automatic right to stay 6 months in the UK, without a visa, but this is not reciprocated by the EU.

Regards Nigel Plumpton

To whom this may concern

To start, we voted to remain.

During my working career I travelled to Holland, France, Germany and Norway on business, the people treated us as equals and my business thrived because we traded on the same terms as we did with UK companies, I am retired, but we now know that like many fallouts of Brexit every aspect of travel, business etc is more complicated and difficult.

Our daughter moved to Spain some 11 years ago and runs a small business, because of her work she has little time to come back to England to visit us. To alleviate this problem and give us more time with her we purchased a property in 2015, prior to the end of the transition period we were able to visit many times over the years without the worry of breaking any rules.

Now as you are aware it is a totally different matter, and yes, we do monitor our days as we don’t want any problems.

We feel cheated by the British Government, (Boris and his cohorts lied to the public) they wanted this 90 day rule, we feel cheated and deprived and obviously miss our family in Spain because of this ruling.

To be able to revert back to pre Brexit conditions would be so advantageous for us and let us enjoy not only our family, but Spanish friends and other friends from around Europe whom we have met whilst being in Spain.

We trust these reasons will go towards your campaign to get the ruling changed, plus we would also like to say ‘thank you’ for your efforts.

Rgds

John & Jane Portnall

I wish to support any moves to abolish this obstructive rule for Brits wishing to spend more time in Spain or have family/visitors from Britain visit their Spanish homes.

Bill Irvine

It is totally unfair for British home owners in Spain to be limited to 90 days and a homeowners visa should be introduced.

This is a punishment for Brexit but no home owner voted for Brexit but they are the only ones being punished.

If you don’t own a home you don’t care about the 90 days.

Also home owners pay a full year’s suma, community fees and also non-resident tax.

Yet they are the ones punished.

It is very wrong and hurts home owners and the Spanish economy.

Allan Keating

To whom it may concern.

In response to the article in the Daily Bulletin I would like to support the motion to scrap the 90 day limit for the British.

I have owned a property in Mallorca for more than 20 years and was planning to spend more time here in retirement. Brexit followed by the 90 day rule being applied has wrecked my retirement and I would like to see this rule changed.

Yours Sincerely.

Gordon Cox.

Dear Sir

I would like to join your petition for a rule change together with my family.

As a UK citizen with a residencial home in Spain I would very much appreciate an automatic increase in permitted stay period.

The current rule is a huge issue in limiting my families time in Spain. By increasing the permitted stay period the Spanish economy would benefit significantly.

Thank you

Kuldip Singh

Dear Sirs,

I would like to be included in lobbying the Spanish government for an end to the 90/180 rule.

I have been a second home owner in Balearics since 1985 and although I have never spent more than 180 days in any year in my villa, as I am tax resident in the UK, I find that the 90/180 rule has stopped me spending the exact weeks I wish to spend there. In 2023 I was only able to be in my villa for 140 days in total. Completely unfair as I pay all my non resident taxes as always.

A change in the rules would give me greater flexibility.

Sincerely

Michael Branch

Dear Sir Madan,

Would you please pass this on to the relevant authorities.

We have owned a property in Majorca since 1985.

Started with a flat in Santa Ponsa from 1985 till 2005, We spent every single school holiday there as our children were growing up.

Then in 2005 I retired early and bought a villa, again in Santa Ponsa as we love the place and the people so much.

This 90 rule just does not work as we own a villa. We can not leave a property like that for long periods of time with no one there. The garden just grows all the time and needs attended.

Our idea or retiring was that we could come and go as we please. We have a family with grandchildren both in Majorca and England.

I have a severe health condition, Leukaemia, which was diagnosed in Majorca some 11 years ago. The cost of my treatment , only one tablet a day, is so great that I get my tablets from England.

We left Majorca in October and will return in March next year. This length of time does not work and if something does not change soon then we will have to sell up in Majorca, after nearly 40 years, and return to England.

Can some one do something to change this!!!

Thanks for your time,

Charles ans Susan Foster