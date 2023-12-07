Inside Rafa Nadal's new hotel in Palmanova
Jason Moore07/12/2023 14:39
TW0

Mallorcan tennis ace, Rafa Nadal, said this morning that this season would probably be his last in the strongest sign yet that he is pondering retirement. Rafa, was one of the most successful tennis players ever, said that he couldn´t be sure but indicated that one final season was his overall plan, obviously depending on his fitness.

"I can't be 100% sure (about retirement) because in the end I've worked hard to get back to competing and if suddenly my fitness allows me to keep going and I enjoy what I'm doing, why would I set a deadline, it doesn't make sense".

Related news
Nadal has confirmed his return to tennis.

Rafa Nadal is back!

More related news

It was on December 1 when Rafa officially confirmed his return to the courts in January in

Brisbane and since then he has been expanding his thoughts through videos on social media. In a video today he said "of course I have thought at many times that it did not make sense (to return to competition) ... that there are many years, many things, many hours of work that you do not see the result .... I still think I did not deserve to end my career in a press room, I would like it to end differently and I have fought and I have maintained the illusion at all times for that to happen."

Photo gallery

Inside Rafa Nadal's new hotel in Palmanova

Tennis Championship at the Santa Ponsa Country Club

Photo gallery

Rafa Nadal and his wife Mery at the tennis tournament in Santa Ponsa

The Mallorca Championships tournament, which is being held these days at the Santa Ponsa Country Club, as well as being of sporting interest, is awakening an increasingly social character. The surprise arrival on Tuesday afternoon of Rafa Nadal and his wife, Mery Perelló, caused a great stir and expectation. Half an hour earlier, Carlos Moyá arrived, accompanied by his three children: Carla, Carlos and Daniela. In addition, Feliciano López played what could presumably be his last professional match in Spain.