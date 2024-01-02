Brisbane International tennis tournament
Inside Rafa Nadal's new hotel in Palmanova

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning against Dominic Thiem of Austria on Day 3 of the 2024 Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane.

02/01/2024 12:13
TW0

Rafa Nadal marked his singles comeback after being out injured for nearly a year with a convincing 7-5 6-1 victory over Austrian former world number three Dominic Thiem in the Brisbane International first round this morning.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery last June after injuring his left hip flexor during his second round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open in early 2023.
Nadal returned to competitive tennis in the new season on Sunday and crashed to a doubles defeat while partnering retired veteran Marc Lopez but showed glimpses of his top form ahead of the Jan. 14-28 Melbourne Park major.

a<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Game, Set, Match &amp; Comeback‼️<br><br>VAMOS RAFA‼️ <a href="https://t.co/MoPOaHwu0k">pic.twitter.com/MoPOaHwu0k</a></p>&mdash; Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) <a href="https://twitter.com/rnadalacademy/status/1742135206960652603?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The 37-year-old looked razor sharp again during his latest meeting with qualifier Thiem in a rematch of their 2018 and 2019 French Open finals which he won, as he ramped up the pressure and claimed the opening set with a break.

Roared on by fans inside a heaving Pat Rafter Arena, Nadal grabbed an early break in the second set with a superb backhand pass and barely looked back as he racked up a 5-1 lead before closing out the match on serve.

Inside Rafa Nadal's new hotel in Palmanova

Rafa Nadal and his wife Mery at the tennis tournament in Santa Ponsa

The Mallorca Championships tournament, which is being held these days at the Santa Ponsa Country Club, as well as being of sporting interest, is awakening an increasingly social character. The surprise arrival on Tuesday afternoon of Rafa Nadal and his wife, Mery Perelló, caused a great stir and expectation. Half an hour earlier, Carlos Moyá arrived, accompanied by his three children: Carla, Carlos and Daniela. In addition, Feliciano López played what could presumably be his last professional match in Spain.