January is sometimes named as the "grey month" after Christmas and the New Year celebrations! Not so in Mallorca where there is plenty happening. Here are my top five events.

1. The Three Kings parade

These parades take place across the island on Friday (January 5). They are great fun, especially the one in Palma with thousands of people taking part and scores of carriages and floats.

2. Three Kings Day

It is a public holiday (January 6) and a large number of local families take to the streets with their children showing off their Three Kings gifts.

3. Shop sales

The official New Year shop sales get under way on January 8 with retailers slashing their prices. In fact some of the bigger stores which can open on Sundays in central Palma will start their sales on Sunday January 7.

4. San Sebastian

This is the official patron saint of Palma and on the night of January 19 a wide range of live music concerts will be taking place in all the major city centre squares. There will be music for all tastes and it is free.

5. Bicycle rally

This event takes place on January 20 (a public holiday) and involves thousands of cyclists of all ages taking to the streets of Palma for the annual rally.