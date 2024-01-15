The number of passengers passing through Palma airport last year, reached an all time record, 31 million, an increase of eight percent. It underlines the fact that Palma airport is one of the busiests in Europe during the peak summer months. The success of the tourist industry is clearly evident because the island has a population of just under one million.



The Chairman and CEO of the Spanish Airport Authority, (AENA) Maurici Lucena, stressed that "these record figures in air transport are fundamental for the economic and social development of Spain. We should all congratulate ourselves on them. Also the airlines that, like Aena, suffered the harsh consequences of the pandemic, and are now carrying more passengers than ever".

By markets, the international market is the one with the highest number of passengers, with 22,467,550 passengers and an increase of 8.6%. As for domestic traffic, the airport recorded 8,625,417 passengers last year, an increase of 9.6%.

The airport carried out 228,920 aircraft movements during the whole of the previous year, a figure that implies an increase of 3.7% compared to operations in 2022.

Palma airport had 1,038,915 passengers last December, 11% more than in the same month in 2022. Likewise, 9,308 flights were operated between take-offs and landings, with a growth of 7.5%.