The number of passengers passing through Palma airport last year, reached an all time record, 31 million, an increase of eight percent. It underlines the fact that Palma airport is one of the busiests in Europe during the peak summer months. The success of the tourist industry is clearly evident because the island has a population of just under one million.
31 million passengers for an island with a population of one million
An eight percent growth in traffic
The number of passengers passing through Palma airport last year, reached an all time record, 31 million, an increase of eight percent. It underlines the fact that Palma airport is one of the busiests in Europe during the peak summer months. The success of the tourist industry is clearly evident because the island has a population of just under one million.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
What exactly does this mean? Is it number coming IN, plus number going OUT? So, mas o menos 15.5 million each way?