Lawyers for the woman accused of the murder of her baby who was thrown into a rubbish container in Porto Cristo maintain that she believed there had been an abortion.

One of the two men also accused, a brother-in-law, has told investigators that the baby was like a "curd of blood" weighing around 140 grams. The woman, named as Yolanda, insists that there would have been no point in having asked relatives to take her to hospital if the intention had been to kill or get rid of the baby.

Among evidence presented by the lawyers is the fact that a few days before the events of November 2 last year, she had been seen by her gynaecologist. She was bleeding but was sent home.

The lawyers challenge the findings of the specialist laboratory on the mainland which analysed the baby's organs. These point to there having been signs of life after the foetus left the womb.

Also challenged are investigators' statements that they thought the baby was alive at the time of being placed in the container. "No study has been carried out to date that reveals either the cause or the time of death of the foetus."

Doctors' statements point to agreement that the foetus had no chance of living and that the size of the foetus was "incompatible with life".

The first doctors who attended to the baby indicate that they could not determine whether or not she had been born alive or showed signs of life such as moving or crying. They also say that even if there had been a hospital 400 metres from where the baby was found, nothing could have been done to save her life.