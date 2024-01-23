Mallorca in the snow!
Jason Moore23/01/2024 15:21
TW0

Mallorca will enjoy top temperatures of 24 degrees Centigrade this week as we say goodbye to the cold weather and welcome the warm. The Palma Met Office (AEMET) said that the maximum temperatures will begin to rise today when they are expected to reach 19 degrees. On Thursday the Met Office is forecasting top temperatures of 24 degrees.

Aemet said that the north and northeast of Mallorca would be where the temperatures would be at their highest and they could reach 24 degrees. These temperatures are typical of the month of April and, therefore, much higher than usual at this time of year, when they are generally about 16º-17º. Minimum temperatures will also increase, compared to those of the last few days, when frosts have been recorded. However, the difference will not be so significant, as they will range between 7º and 10º, when the normal is 5º-6º.

The better weather will be a welcome relief after a few days when the minimum temperature reached the -3 degrees mark in Lluch.

