Major British hotels chain are setting up in Mallorca eyeing a slice of the highly lucrative Mallorca tourist industry. At least four British-owned hotels chains are investing sizeable sums of money in Mallorca. The first to open was the Kimpton Hotel in Santa Ponsa owned by London-based IHG in October 2022.

Just a few months later Virgin Hotels opened Son Bunyola in Banyalbufar. The Virgin Group have already said that they will be expending in Mallorca and are in the process of restoring a Mallorca manor house, close to Son Bunyola, which will be transformed into another hotel.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, owned by Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited the Hong Kong-based, Bermuda-domiciled British multinational conglomerate is in the process of transforming the Hotel Punta Negra in Bendinat (Calvia) into a super luxury hotel which will open shortly.

Finally, Travelodge will soon be opening a city centre hotel in Palma as part of a major expansion plan across Spain. Palma has been identified as one of its top expansion spots. To this list of directly owned British hotels must be added those which are owned on the island by London-based hedge and investment funds.

Concerns that British investment in Mallorca after Brexit would fall appear to be ill-founded.