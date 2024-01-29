It was a glorious weather weekend with maximum temperatures of 24 degrees Centigrade which were enjoyed by all including two dolphins off Palmanova beach. The two caused a sensation amongst sun bathers. It was the perfect Sunday in Palmanova. Glorious weather, a beautiful beach and even dolphins.
"Spring was certainly in the air..."
