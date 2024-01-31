High temperatures and no rain, that is the weather forecast for the first part of February from the Palma Met Office (AEMET). Infact, it will be dry for at least the next 10 days. If the high temperatures were leading to fears over global warming the lack of rain will get the alarm bells ringing.
Put your umbrella away, no rain in Mallorca for at least 10 days, says Met Office
Relatively high temperatures
