According to the study the price of housing has kicked off 2024 with a bulky growth, leaving behind the trend of moderation and confirming a new pace of acceleration.
It also detects significant - double-digit - increases in the main stressed communities, including the Balearics.
The study reveals that in 16 communities the year-on-year price increased in January.
Unlike other months, in which increases of more than 10% were seen in six communities in January: the Canary Islands (23.7%), Balearics (15.2%), Madrid (12.7%), Region of Murcia (11.1%), Valencia (11.0%) and La Rioja (10.5%).
It is followed by the Autonomous Communities of Aragon (9.5%), Navarre (9.5%), Andalusia (9.0%), Cantabria (7.7%), the Basque Country (5.6%), Catalonia (4.3%), Castile-La Mancha (3.7%), Galicia (3.3%), Asturias (3.1%) and Castile and Leon (1.6%).
In terms of the ranking of Autonomous Communities (CC.AA.) with the most expensive second-hand property prices in Spain, the Balearics and Madrid are the most expensive, with prices of 3,872 euros/m2 and 3,852 euros/m2, respectively.
They are followed by the Basque Country with 3,087 euros/m2, Catalonia with 2,771 euros/m2, the Canary Islands with 2,450 euros/m2, Navarre with 2,050 euros/m2, Andalusia with 2,010 euros/m2, Cantabria with 1,933 euros/m2, Aragon with 1,768 euros/m2, the Valencian Community with 1. 766 euros/m2, Galicia with 1,713 euros/m2, La Rioja with 1,695 euros/m2, Asturias with 1,657 euros/m2, Castilla y León with 1,480 euros/m2, Región de Murcia with 1,320 euros/m2, Castilla-La Mancha with 1,202 euros/m2 and Extremadura with 1,194 euros/m2.
The average price of second-hand housing rises in 11 of the 14 municipalities with year-on-year variation analysed by Fotocasa. The largest increases correspond to Capdepera (28.3%), Ciutadella de Menorca (25.9%), Manacor (22.6%), Ibiza (18.9%), Pollensa (16.4%), Campos (15.1%), Palma (13.5%), Calvia (9.2%), Alcudia (8.3%), Llucmajor (6.7%) and Inca (5.3%).
As for the price per square metre in January, the ranking of the most expensive cities is: Ibiza with 6,747 euros/m2, followed by Santa Eulària des Riu with 5,740 euros/m2, Calvia with 5,458 euros/m2, Andratx with 5,354 euros/m2, Sant Josep de sa Talaia with 5,275 euros/m2, Campos with 4,602 euros/m2, Santanyí with 4,493 euros/m2, Sant Antoni de Portmany with 4,418 euros/m2 and Palma with 4,099 euros/m2.
