Police investigators at the scene. | Alejandro Sepúlveda

Andrew EdePalma07/02/2024 09:16
The National Police are investigating the discovery of a man's body in the Riera torrent in Palma.

Around 8.15am on Wednesday, a police van was stopped by passers-by who informed that there was a body floating in the water.

The body was spotted under the bridge that connects Via Alemania to Paseo Mallorca.

The man is said to have been around 40 or 50 years old.