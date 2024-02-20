The lifeless body of a man was found at 11am this morning in the Port of Palma. The cause of death is not known at the moment, nor is the identity of the victim, as he was not carrying any documents, but it is estimated that he is a white male between 60 and 70 years of age. The cadaver has been transported to the West Dock, where forensic doctors will attempt to ascertain the cause of death.
Body found floating in Palma bay
The lifeless body of the man was spotted at 11am this morning by a tourist
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Yet more red tape! Spain now issues official invitations to make your visit easier
- Ryanair emergency landing in Palma
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.