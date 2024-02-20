The lifeless body of a man was found at 11am this morning in the Port of Palma. The cause of death is not known at the moment, nor is the identity of the victim, as he was not carrying any documents, but it is estimated that he is a white male between 60 and 70 years of age. The cadaver has been transported to the West Dock, where forensic doctors will attempt to ascertain the cause of death.

Specifically, a Port Police officer raised the alarm that there was a body floating near the Shipyard after a gentleman from a tourist bus went urgently to the police station to inform the port police. He also called 112, which mobilised the security forces. Initial examinations of the body so far seem to indicate that there are no signs of violence.

Quickly, Civil Guard agents, a patrol of the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS), and the Palma National Police arrived on scene to investigate what happened. The Specialised Group of Underwater Activities of the Civil Guard was responsible for removing the body from the water to subsequently transport it to the West Dock. When they reached the body they saw that the man was fully clothed and did not appear to have suffered any injuries.

During the extraction of the cadaver, hundreds of tourists gathered, as the point where they found the victim is heavily frequented by people and coincided with the disembarkation of cruise ships recently arrived in the Port of Palma.