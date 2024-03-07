The weather forecast for the next 24 hours makes bad reading for Mallorca. The Palma Met Office raised the alarm after winds of up to 70 kilometres an hours were forecast for this evening. For tomorrow (Friday) more high winds and mud rain.
Mallorca bad weather alert - High winds to hit this evening
Get set for mud rain tomorrow!
