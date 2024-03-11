Stay over 90 days in Spain if you are a non-resident Briton and you could be banned from entry for three years. Spain and the European Union are certainly taking the 180 day law for non-resident, non-European Union residents seriously and there are a series of stiff penalities.
Getting tough on the 90 day rule....you could be banned from Spain for three years
Non resident Britons can only spend a maximum of 180 days a year
