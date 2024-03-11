Stay over 90 days in Spain if you are a non-resident Briton and you could be banned from entry for three years. Spain and the European Union are certainly taking the 180 day law for non-resident, non-European Union residents seriously and there are a series of stiff penalities.

At the moment British citizens (and others from outside the European Union) who are non-resident can only spend a maximum of 180 days in Spain (in two blocks of two). This ruling, introduced following Brexit, is a nightmare for non-resident holiday home owners who can only enjoy their place in the sun for 180 days a year.

These are some of the penalties which could be enforced.

Fines – a fine between 500€-10,000€ depending on how long you’ve overstayed. A fine could also be issued in conjunction with an entry ban.

Entry bans – If you’re caught travelling in Spain – or any other Schengen country – past the 90-day period, you could be banned from re-entering for up to 3 years.

Spain is fighting to end the 180 day rule but it would need the support of all European Union member staties.