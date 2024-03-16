The Balearic colleges of doctors and architects have joined forces in a campaign that aims to benefit the public.

The initiative includes information on how to improve ventilation or light in homes to make them more beneficial to health, and other more global measures that involve meeting with the mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, and asking him to close the city’s main roads over the weekend.

The reason, they claim, is to encourage healthy family habits and reduce traffic thus reducing pollution.

Both groups have singled out the Paseo Marítimo sea front, as already seen during the pandemic, or one of the Avenidas, for closure.

“It would be about repeating something we have already experienced,” said Bernat Nadal, dean of the College of Architects.

“It is not new in Palma, a city that is used to hosting popular events when streets are temporarily closed. We have all walked through the centre of Jaime III”, added the president of the COMIB, Carles Recasens.

Both have highlighted that cities like Barcelona and Madrid already close key roads on weekend and they believe that the reduction of vehicles in the centre of Palma is key for the future of the city.

However, they are aware that the measure requires an improvement in public transport to make it more efficient and less polluting, and a pact between administrations, for example, such as the Council of Mallorca to be able to create more parking.

“In urban planning you can’t play politics. These are measures that require seriousness and responsibility in order to decide the city we want”, added Nadal.