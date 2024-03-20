Burns lunch with the Bulletin
Jason Moore20/03/2024 13:12
Top British author Lord Jeffrey Archer will be signing copies of his books at the Hotel Zel in Palmanova on Saturday April 27 at midday as part of the celebrations to mark Saint George's week in Calvia. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The event is one of the highlights of the Saint George's week celebrations in Palmanova as the Calvia council thanks English tourists and residents for their support over the years. The Hotel Zel opened last year in Palmanova and is partly owned by Mallorca tennis legend, Rafa Nadal.

