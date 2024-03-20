Top British author Lord Jeffrey Archer will be signing copies of his books at the Hotel Zel in Palmanova on Saturday April 27 at midday as part of the celebrations to mark Saint George's week in Calvia. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The event is one of the highlights of the Saint George's week celebrations in Palmanova as the Calvia council thanks English tourists and residents for their support over the years. The Hotel Zel opened last year in Palmanova and is partly owned by Mallorca tennis legend, Rafa Nadal.

The book signing will be taking place on the terrace of the popular hotel. The Mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonio Amengual and other officials are also expected to attend.

The Saint George's week celebrations look set to become a yearly event joining the hugely successful Saint Patrick's day events in Santa Ponsa and the German beer festival event in Paguera.

The celebrations will kick off Tuesday April 23 with the traditional San Jordi book fair. Throughout the week there will be a whole series of events from live music, to displays and parades.