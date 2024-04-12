German tourists marched to a new record in March with 442.156 Germans passing through Palma airport last month compared to just 125,000 Britons. It appears that the British gave Mallorca a miss for Easter while the Germans powered ahead, according to official figures.
Germans march to a new record at Palma airport, beat the British 4 to 1
It appears that the Brits stayed away for Easter
2 comments
Most of the Germans I observe around Palma really don't get the Spanish culture and pace especially so in restaurants and bars where once they're seated they're immediately looking around for servers to place their orders with, then waiting impatiently for their meals and so on. They'd get a lot more from their visit if only they read ahead of arriving and understood what to expect.
Why do you at the MDB always headline it as if it’s some sort of competition? It’s infantile. The Germans I have met so far this year have all said the same thing, the weather has been awful in Germany. I know it’s not been great in the UK too, but again, the weather is not a competition either!