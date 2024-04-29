Officers from the Motorised Unit (UMOT) of the Palma Local Police apprehended a driver who was illicitly using a disability parking card belonging to a deceased individual from 13 years ago. Despite repeated warnings from the monitoring team of the San Fernando Prefecture, the offender persisted in retaining the badge, enabling him to park in designated areas and ORA zones without payment.

The individual continuously attempted to mislead law enforcement by claiming to have lost the card months prior and feigning ignorance of its whereabouts. However, this week, police intercepted the vehicle and its driver using the disability card of the deceased relative.

Following these infractions documented in the corresponding penalty file, the individual was fined 5,000 euros. Nicolás Moragues, an officer from UMOT, noted that officers issue an average of seven to eight fines per week for misappropriation, falsification, or duplication of these cards. Consequently, law enforcement vigilantly conducts permanent checks on these cards and imposes severe penalties on offenders. The surveillance campaign remains ongoing indefinitely.