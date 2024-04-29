Officers from the Motorised Unit (UMOT) of the Palma Local Police apprehended a driver who was illicitly using a disability parking card belonging to a deceased individual from 13 years ago. Despite repeated warnings from the monitoring team of the San Fernando Prefecture, the offender persisted in retaining the badge, enabling him to park in designated areas and ORA zones without payment.
Man caught in possession of disability card belonging to a person who died 13 years ago
