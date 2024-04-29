A local man has been arrested by National Police after he killed his mother and brother on a farm located on the outskirts of Manacor. According to sources close to the case, the crime took place at 9.15am this morning for reasons that are being investigated by the agents responsible for the case.

Early this morning, neighbours in the area alerted emergency crews that a fire had broken out in the house. Firefighters quickly arrived on scene and began to put out the blaze.They then found a body and the presumed perpetrator 'out of his mind'. Police presence was requested.

Within minutes, a patrol of the Manacor Local Police arrived at the scene and located the body of a person outside. After cordoning off and marking a security perimeter, they awaited the arrival of their colleagues from the National Police, who took charge of the investigation and found the second body. Very quickly, agents from the Homicide Group, the Scientific Police and agents from the Manacor National Police began investigations.

In the absence of official confirmation, everything suggests that one of the brothers killed the other and his mother. Shortly afterwards, he set fire to the house. The family is a Mallorcan family who lived together and the arrested man suffers from psychiatric problems. A patrol has taken the detainee to the psychiatric ward in Manacor hospital.