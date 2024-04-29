A local man has been arrested by National Police after he killed his mother and brother on a farm located on the outskirts of Manacor. According to sources close to the case, the crime took place at 9.15am this morning for reasons that are being investigated by the agents responsible for the case.
Double murder in Manacor: Man kills his mother and brother
National Police have arrested the perpetrator of the crime, who is now in hospital
