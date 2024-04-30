The National Police today announced that they arrested a Spanish male suspect in September for allegedly making death threats on social networks against the president of the Balearic government, Marga Prohens.

The president revealed in today’s plenary session that she had received death threats via social media and sources close to the case have confirmed the arrest.

The same sources explained that Prohens has taken this matter personally after the leader herself has indicated in her speech in parliament that “nobody knew about it” and that she went to the police to file the complaint.

It was at the end of August when the National Police became aware of the threats from the president’s bodyguard detail, so the police acted ex officio and transferred the case to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Shortly afterwards, the author of a message was identified on the social network X in which four people appeared wearing hoods in front of an ‘Estelada’ flag with two of them carrying firearms.

The message said that “this”, in relation to the image of the armed individuals, was the way to respond to Prohens’ attack on linguistic rights referred to in another message.

On 6 September 2023, the main suspect was charged and arrested for questioning.

The case is in the hands of a Palma court.