The owners of current European and Premier League champions, Manchester City, have taken a controlling stake in some of the leading hotels in Magalluf. The Abu Dhabi United Group, one of the biggest investment groups in the world, has taken a 51 percent stake in Melia Hotels in Magalluf. The deal is estimated to be worth about 250 million euros.
Home from home for Manchester City fans in Magalluf!
Private equity group is now a shareholder in leading Mallorca hotels
