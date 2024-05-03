Soller residents have taken to social media in calling for solutions to the traffic congestion and overcrowding that have been experienced in recent days. As one resident noted, the situation was repeated for more than four days - "And we are not even in high season. It is unacceptable."

Another said: "It is time to commit to a sustainable tourism model, to say enough to overcrowding, to take residents and the environment into account. It is time to stop this situation!"

Images of long tailbacks heading to Soller have been circulating on social media, but the town and the port have also been affected by the number of vehicles.

This isn't a new problem. Even before the Soller Tunnel toll was eliminated, there were complaints about congestion in Soller. Now that there is no toll, the situation is said to have worsened. But it is one that tends to be exacerbated if the weather's not too good, which was the case earlier this week.