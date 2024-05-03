Soller residents have taken to social media in calling for solutions to the traffic congestion and overcrowding that have been experienced in recent days. As one resident noted, the situation was repeated for more than four days - "And we are not even in high season. It is unacceptable."
Residents demanding an end to Soller tourist overcrowding
Poor weather does tend to exacerbate the situation
Hire cars should be limited. The thought of another 100,000 cars on Mallorca's roads is a joke.
More evidence of too many cars on the Islands roads ,during the Season ,with Residents and Hire Cars. Now give me a thumbs down .