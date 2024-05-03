The spokesperson for the Balearic government, Antoni Costa, said today that the government is extremely concerned about the images of traffic jams that were seen on Thursday in Soller, and admitted that there is a need to set limits “to the constant growth in volume because it will lead to an unsustainable pattern of growth”.
Mallorca plans tourism limits
Serious concerns over traffic congestion
So after 8 years of criticizing the last government,the PP are now admitting that they were right all along. And when are they going to get rid of the tourist tax that they hated so much (when they were in opposition)