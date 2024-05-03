The spokesperson for the Balearic government, Antoni Costa, said today that the government is extremely concerned about the images of traffic jams that were seen on Thursday in Soller, and admitted that there is a need to set limits “to the constant growth in volume because it will lead to an unsustainable pattern of growth”.

Costa said that the government recognises the need to establish limits on tourism in order to grow “in value and not in volume, in quality and not in quantity”.

Antoni Costa has admitted that the images of Soller have an impact on the resident population “which is unacceptable”.

He said that there is a pilot plan to measure the tourist footprint with sensors, arguing that “in order to manage it we need to know the scale of the problem”, something which, in his opinion, has not been done in recent years.

Ibiza is already planning to introduce limits on vehicles this summer, similar to the system introduced in Formentera and Mallorca is also looking at a number of measures to try and limit the number of vehicles on the roads during the peak of the tourist season.