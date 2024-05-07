A total of 46 beaches and marinas in the Balearics will fly a ‘Blue Flag’ this summer, making it the sixth community with the most awards in 2024, with four more than last year

The Association of Environmental and Consumer Education (Adeac), in charge of awarding these recognitions, has also awarded a special mention for accessibility and attention to people with disabilities to the municipality of Alcudia.

In total, Spain has been awarded a total of 747 ‘Blue Flags’ - 638 beaches, 102 marinas and seven tourist boats - which will fly from June, 18 more than in 2023, with the Valencian Community being the leading region in number of beaches with a ‘Blue Flag’.

The blue flag is a seal of quality which recognises the good state of the water, the high level of beach services and the safety offered to bathers.