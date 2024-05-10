Without a care in the world he was photographed strolling along the golden mile of Palma’s shops.
Oblivious to all the curious gazes, the burly foreigner stopped in front of the shop windows of well-known brands, enjoying his peculiar - and cool - day of shopping.
The Mallorcans who happened to be passing by looked at him in surprise, and some of them, like Pedro, a resident of Llucmajor, even took the two photographs.
The foreigner, dressed in trainers, black socks and tight swimmer-style pants, was holding a red garment in one hand and a mobile phone in the other.
The tourist, who was not at all bothered by the reaction of the general public, wandered down Jaume III and turned down the Born.
He apparently showed a great deal of interest in some of the expensive boutiques but did not buy anything.
One can only wonder where he had his wallet!
On the British FCO’s website in warns Britons that in some parts of Spain, such as the Balearics, “it’s illegal to be in the street wearing only a bikini or swimming shorts.
Being bare-chested is also illegal in some areas in Spain.
You could be fined if you’re caught wearing swimwear on the seafront promenade or adjacent streets.”
This happy chap, however, did not appear to be British.
3 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I don't care about him and his embarrassment. But I do care about the impression he will give to other tourists because they don't know that he's in the minority and that the majority of visitors dress more modestly. If I was the Mayor I'd sue this moron for bringing Palma into disrepute.
Is there a decency law covering this display?. For me he is an idiot.
Is it the case then, as suggested here, that the German and other tourist markets’ “foreign offices” have not warned their citizens about the law in Mallorca? And what difference does having a law make anyway, if people don’t challenge such behaviour and there isn’t a police officer to be seen for miles around?