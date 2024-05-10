The sun is out in Mallorca and the temperature is rising but shoppers ion the centre of Palma were stunned this morning when they were joined by a holiday maker wearing nothing but a pair of tight swimming trunks, sock and shoes.

Without a care in the world he was photographed strolling along the golden mile of Palma’s shops.

Oblivious to all the curious gazes, the burly foreigner stopped in front of the shop windows of well-known brands, enjoying his peculiar - and cool - day of shopping.

The Mallorcans who happened to be passing by looked at him in surprise, and some of them, like Pedro, a resident of Llucmajor, even took the two photographs.

The foreigner, dressed in trainers, black socks and tight swimmer-style pants, was holding a red garment in one hand and a mobile phone in the other.

The tourist, who was not at all bothered by the reaction of the general public, wandered down Jaume III and turned down the Born.

He apparently showed a great deal of interest in some of the expensive boutiques but did not buy anything.

One can only wonder where he had his wallet!

On the British FCO’s website in warns Britons that in some parts of Spain, such as the Balearics, “it’s illegal to be in the street wearing only a bikini or swimming shorts.

Being bare-chested is also illegal in some areas in Spain.

You could be fined if you’re caught wearing swimwear on the seafront promenade or adjacent streets.”

This happy chap, however, did not appear to be British.