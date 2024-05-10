The Balearic government will earmark 16 million euros from the proceeds of the sustainable tourism tax or tourist tax (ITS) for security, inspections and increasing the awareness of tourists in areas of “excessive tourism” and enforce the ban on drinking alcohol in public.

This is one of the measures included in the modification of the so-called decree on excessive tourism, which from today will be renamed “responsible tourism and to improve quality in tourist areas”, according to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Jaume Bauzà.

The reviewed decree establishes “the total ban of the sale of alcohol between 9.30pm and 8am” in resorts defined as areas of excessive tourism.

The decree applies to areas of excessive tourism in Llucmajor, Palma, Calvia (Magalluf) and Sant Antoni in Ibiza.

The decree approved today has a fixed duration of application until December 31, 2027, because after that the government hopes that the law will no longer be necessary.

Another change in the decree is that it defines the distance of prohibition of party boats, which cannot be organised within 1 nautical mile (1.852 km) of the areas defined in the decree, and it is also forbidden to pick up and disembark passengers in the areas of excess.

However, the small to medium sized business association has criticised the new decree claiming that tourists will simply go to neighbouring resorts which are excluded from the restrictions at a great cost to a large number of businesses.