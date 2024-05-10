It began in the Canary Islands this year and now a demonstration against tourist overcrowding have been called for Saturday 25th May at 7pm in Palma’s Plaça d’Espanya.

“On the 25th of May we have to take to the streets. To say ENOUGH to tourist overcrowding, to say ENOUGH to the destruction of the territory, to say ENOUGH to the lack of protection suffered by the people who live on the islands.

"We have to go out to demand accountability from the institutions, because we want to live in our home, to protect our lives and because we do not want Mallorca to become a luxury resort. For the right to housing, for the protection of the territory, of our own language and culture”, said the organisers.

The demonstration coincides with all the discussion over the past few days about tourist saturation that the island has been suffering since the beginning of the season in April.

In April, thousands of Canary Island locals lined the streets to protest over an influx of British holidaymakers and tourists, which takes place each and every year amid the spring and the summer getaway. But, according to travel agents and tour operators, UK holidaymakers aren’t being completely put off.

Britons have faced warnings the Canary Islands “have a limit” but tourism chiefs and local hospitality bosses, including pub, bar, and restaurant owners, have called for Britons not to be deterred and still visit the holiday destination.