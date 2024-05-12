In the early hours of March 10, two tourists were outside a bar on Palma's Paseo Marítimo when they were approached by a man who tried to search them. They managed to get away, but he was joined by two others who pushed one of the two tourists to the ground. The watch and a phone were stolen.
One of the three was later identified. A search led to the recovery of a number of stolen items. National Police investigations continued and the other two were arrested last week.
I really do not understand how these people are here they are completely illegal citizens and are free to walk around Palma like Kings the watch is a weird idea but still what the hell is going on in our society !
How on earth is a watch worth 150 thousand Euros/dollars/quids? Are these people so stupid or is it an insurance scam?
The arrests send a strong message to thieves: "offend and we're coming for you and we won't give up." Bravo to the National Police.