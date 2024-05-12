Three Algerian men aged between 31 and 36 have been remanded in custody for the robbery of a watch valued at 150,000 euros.

In the early hours of March 10, two tourists were outside a bar on Palma's Paseo Marítimo when they were approached by a man who tried to search them. They managed to get away, but he was joined by two others who pushed one of the two tourists to the ground. The watch and a phone were stolen.

One of the three was later identified. A search led to the recovery of a number of stolen items. National Police investigations continued and the other two were arrested last week.