There has been an unusual outcome to the police and customs drugs operation in Palma last week.

One of the properties that were raided in the La Soledad district had been taken over and occupied by the wing of the El Pablo clan that was the target for the operation. A larger house than the others, it had squatters, but it was being used for a marijuana plantation. There were extensive security measures for this house to which electrical supply had been hooked up.

While still subject to police examination, the house has been returned to its rightful owner.

The operation also discovered that floors in houses that had been connected by secret passages were being used as storage facilities for drugs.

On Saturday, Benigno Campos Maya, known as 'El Benigno', appeared in court in Palma. The temporary leader of the clan - 'El Pablo' has been in prison for some time - he arrived smiling and was greeted by relatives.

He and others were remanded in custody.