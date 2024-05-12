The cycling season in Mallorca reached its peak at the end of April with the 312 and with the Ironman 70.3 having been staged on Saturday, it will wind down further.

As far as some drivers on the Pollensa to Lluc road are concerned, the season's end will be welcomed. This is not because of lines of cyclists that are impossible to pass but because of the number who congregate on both sides of the road at the Coll de Femenia; it is well known as a stopping point.

The problem can often be that there are groups of cyclists on the road itself, which does pose something of a danger.

Still, there should be less of a risk now - until the next season.