The Public Prosecutor's Office is requesting a 40-year prison sentence for a young man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl several times in Pollensa between the months of March and May 2023. The defendant, a 19-year-old Colombian national who has been in custody since he was arrested by the Guadia Civil shortly after the case was uncovered, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of minor assault and battery. The trial for these events is scheduled to take place soon in a courtroom of the Provincial Court of Palma.

According to the public prosecution in its indictment, the defendant and the girl were friends. On February 6, the two met for a walk, he took her to an abandoned house near the football field in Puerto Pollensa. There he stripped her naked and forced her to have sex. Two days later the incident was repeated in the house where the young man lived, where the two had arranged to meet.

According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, a month passed before the third sexual assault took place. The defendant met with the victim and they went to the La Gola nature reserve. Once there, he asked her if she wanted to have sex, to which she, as on previous occasions, objected. The young man forced her to have sex anyway.

The latest rape dates back to May last year on the roof of the defendant's house. Despite the girl's repeated refusals, the accused again sexually abused her.

On all the occasions described above, the defendant ‘restrained’ the minor, according to the prosecution's account. The victim suffered injuries to her intimate areas that forced her to go to a hospital.

In addition to the sentence of 40 years' imprisonment, the Public Prosecutor's Office requests that he compensate the victim with 20,105 euros, probation for four decades, disqualification from working with minors for five years and that he may not approach the victim within 400 metres or communicate with her.