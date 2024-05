A 34-year-old man is under observation in the Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Ibiza subsequent to his fall from the third floor of a hotel this past Sunday.

Upon the incident, a SAMU 061 ambulance and officers from the National Police promptly responded to the location.

The individual, identified as an Italian citizen, was promptly transported to the hospital around 9am, where he was admitted to the ICU due to severe cranioencephalic trauma, facial fractures, cervical trauma, and thoracic-abdominal trauma.