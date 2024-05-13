The new Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor will open in August this year after years of refurbishment. The new resort was once the Hotel Formentor, one of the island´s top hotels which welcomed Winston Churchill, Grace Kelly and Tom Cruise.
