Referred to as Alquiler Seguro (safe or secure rental), two key measures will be a guarantee of rent payments at market prices to owners and a guarantee that properties will be returned in the same conditions as when they were introduced into the programme. The prices will vary depending on the market situation in individual municipalities.
The government hopes that this plan will persuade owners to make homes available for rent by removing concerns that tenants default on payments and become squatters. It will establish arrangements with estate agencies or property management companies for payments to owners.
Under the scheme, properties will need to have been empty for at least six months, they must be in good condition to be rented out immediately and be at least three years old. They must also be for permanent, residential rental, thus removing the possibility of being tourist accommodation.
Excluded from the programme will be properties belonging to large property owners, e.g. banks or investment funds.
I'm all in favour of something to be done about housing for those who can't afford it. Different topic, and I don't have any simple solutions, so I won't bother pontificating about that. But this... Let's say I have a house sitting idle. Maybe I use it occasionally, but otherwise it's empty. The government comes around and offers me some paltry amount of money to rent it to ... who, exactly? And once they're in, there's no way of getting them out, no matter what. I suspect there won't be a lot of takers.
How will they found out which properties are empty more than 6 months of the year? Nosy neighbours will report?
Never thought I would agree with C D-C but I do.
As with many initiatives from this Government it's an idea born around a conference table but not properly thought through. First, the Government should not directly be involved in such matters. They should create an NGO to carry out this policy. Second, it's the fear of squatters that stops second home owners and others from renting out and this action doesn't prevent squatting. The solution is for the Government to change the law that currently supports squatters and gives them rights. Do that and a flood of properties will come onto the market.