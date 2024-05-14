One of the opposition parties in Palma, Més, have described President Prohens' recent statements about the need for tourism limits as a "miraculous" change in tone.

Given this, the party will again propose various measures to address tourist overcrowding - regulating the number of hire cars, not expanding Palma Airport, and committing to a tourism model that reduces the number of visitors and the environmental footprint.

In addition, Més councillor Miquel Àngel Contreras insists that the Partido Popular "stop investing in tourism promotion".

He says that, over recent years, Més have been the only party to speak openly about the need to decrease tourism. The party's former partner in coalition at the town hall, PSOE, "looked the other way". As for the current mayor, Jaime Martínez of the PP, "he has said that he wants more and more tourists in Palma".

Contreras argues that the PP must be consistent. "They lack a project. There is the fear of protests, but their new position is a cosmetic operation. Politics are about actions, not marketing."

Meanwhile, PSOE have joined Més's call for strong measures. Spokesperson Francisco Ducrós said on Monday: "The administration has been in office for almost a year and the mayor continues to look the other way. Citizens no longer want the situation we are experiencing - without solutions in terms of housing, without proposals to improve the lives of residents or the neighbourhoods of Palma.

"We ask that the PP work for the citizens. This must be through dialogue and with participation, which is why we want the mayor to call an extraordinary meeting of the city's Social Council."