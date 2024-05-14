Residents on the Paseo Maritimo were shocked after seeing a group of tourists walking along the popular Palma promenade dressed in very little. It appears that the group had arrived back in Palma on one of the party boats that are moored up in the area.

This latest near naked shot comes after a tourist was photographed wandering around Palma dressed only in a tight bathing costume. Oblivious to all the curious gazes, the burly foreigner stopped in front of the shop windows of well-known brands, enjoying his peculiar - and cool - day of shopping. The foreigner, dressed in trainers, black socks and tight swimmer-style pants, was holding a red garment in one hand and a mobile phone in the other.

The local authorities are not amused and have called on tourists to dress up and not down when they come to Palma. One business owner in the area told the Bulletin "that the naked truth about the state of affairs is that some tourists think that they can do what they like."